Monetha 24 Hour Volume Hits $206,713.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $206,713.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monetha

MTH is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

