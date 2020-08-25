Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $70,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KZR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

KZR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 1,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.83 and a current ratio of 31.83.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,574.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd purchased 1,454,545 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.