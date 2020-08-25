Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Commscope as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,431 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,537,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,117,000 after acquiring an additional 160,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter worth $34,578,000.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price target on Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

Shares of Commscope stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,047. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

