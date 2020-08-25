Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 1,168.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,339 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of AXLA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. Axcella Health Inc has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $193.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.