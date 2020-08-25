Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $931,000 Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XERS remained flat at $$3.74 during trading on Tuesday. 16,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

