Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $711,000 Position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 847,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 727,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,476 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $4,434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after buying an additional 110,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 19,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $968,043.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,190.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,022,033 shares of company stock worth $50,830,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.79. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

