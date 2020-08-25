Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Orthopediatrics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 6.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $574,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. 52,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.64. Orthopediatrics Corp has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Several brokerages have commented on KIDS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Orthopediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

