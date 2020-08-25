Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PLRX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,539,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $69,233,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $17,443,000.

PLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

PLRX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.07. Legend Biotech Corporation has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.63.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.62). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

