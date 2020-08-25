Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.60% of Menlo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 319.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,868 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Menlo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,702,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of MNLO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 2,046,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,197. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

