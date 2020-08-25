Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Replimune Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares in the company, valued at $45,330,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

REPL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,748. The stock has a market cap of $928.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 3.13. Replimune Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

