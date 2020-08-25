Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $874,000 Investment in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson acquired 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FUSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,468. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

