Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth approximately $97,031,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 658,495 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,710,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth $24,750,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 21,966.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 866,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72 and a beta of 1.02. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,329,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $806,821.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,952,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 984,565 shares of company stock valued at $62,885,759 in the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

