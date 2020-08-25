Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth approximately $97,031,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 658,495 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,710,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth $24,750,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 21,966.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RP stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 866,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72 and a beta of 1.02. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61.
In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,329,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $806,821.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,952,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 984,565 shares of company stock valued at $62,885,759 in the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.
RealPage Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).
Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.