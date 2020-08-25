Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $646,000 in Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Kaleyra as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $1,854,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. National Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE KLR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

