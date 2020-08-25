Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Repare Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

RPTX stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,142. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

