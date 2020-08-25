Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.55% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEO. UBS Group AG grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,952,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,428,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 2,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,208. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.53.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 1,428,571 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVEO. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.