Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Molecular Templates worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,852.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 103,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Molecular Templates Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.