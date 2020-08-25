Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Beyondspring as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 43.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beyondspring by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Beyondspring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of BYSI traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Beyondspring Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Beyondspring Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

