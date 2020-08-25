Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLUU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,958.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,625 shares of company stock worth $4,650,153. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,528. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

