Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 149,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 102.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,397. Gamida Cell Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

