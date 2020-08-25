Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,000 Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 311,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,522. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $65,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 24,500 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $958,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,887,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,414 shares of company stock worth $8,916,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

