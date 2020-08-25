Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 33.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,933,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $91,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $401,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,041.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock worth $1,289,537 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.05. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,850. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

