Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 79.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,976,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 106,460 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. UBS Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.16.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 2,021,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,654,520. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

