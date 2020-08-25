Modern Water (LON:MWG) Announces Earnings Results

Modern Water (LON:MWG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.28) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON MWG opened at GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Modern Water has a 1 year low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.42.

About Modern Water

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring. It owns, installs, and operates water and industrial water treatment membrane solutions and products, including membrane brine concentration technologies; multi stage flash desalination plants; forward osmosis desalination plants; evaporative cooling systems; and enhanced oil recovery and hydro osmotic power applications.

