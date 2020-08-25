MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $149,110.89 and $125,620.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00044733 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000480 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 112,961,686 coins and its circulating supply is 63,570,959 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

