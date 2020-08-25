Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

