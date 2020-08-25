MINDOL Reaches Market Cap of $242.56 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00012382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. MINDOL has a market cap of $242.56 million and approximately $196,394.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00772223 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037595 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00673737 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,562,190 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

