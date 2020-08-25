Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $121.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.86 million to $121.62 million. Mimecast reported sales of $103.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $490.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $491.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $575.45 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.26. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

In related news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $73,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $266,920.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,650.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,042 shares of company stock valued at $17,799,382 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.