Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.57

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Microsoft’s ranking:

MSFT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.29. 252,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,049,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. The company has a market cap of $1,612.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,039. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

