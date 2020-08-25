Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,100,579. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.56. 20,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,380. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

