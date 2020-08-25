Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,100,579. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.56. 20,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,380. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.