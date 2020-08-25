Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

MTD opened at $947.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $900.75 and its 200 day moving average is $776.43. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $980.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total value of $3,766,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,465,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,282 shares of company stock worth $10,607,490 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

