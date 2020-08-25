Metronome Market Cap Tops $10.32 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00008318 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $24.68 and $51.55. Metronome has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $368,768.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00126367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.01721809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00192217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,281,648 coins and its circulating supply is 10,804,974 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

