Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,175,200 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 16,807,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meituan Dianping in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meituan Dianping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPNGF opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. Meituan Dianping has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

