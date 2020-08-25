Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MOGU stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Meili has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Meili Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

