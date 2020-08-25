Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MOGU stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Meili has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.85.
Meili Company Profile
