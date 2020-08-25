Megacoin Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $160,977.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00518882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 249% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,051,796 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

