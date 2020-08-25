McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 788.9% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 10.4% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in McKesson by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 246,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

NYSE MCK opened at $149.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,679 shares of company stock worth $1,207,277 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

