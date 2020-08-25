McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 41,302.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in McKesson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $149.66 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,679 shares of company stock worth $1,207,277 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

