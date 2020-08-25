Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.38

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 63751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

