Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Match Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Match Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.68.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,541 shares of company stock worth $62,318,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

