Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0009 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $537,661.18 and $9,311.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.03381266 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00058081 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.