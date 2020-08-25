Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,902,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,913,000 after buying an additional 1,080,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

