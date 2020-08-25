Mark J. Hawkins Sells 624 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $129,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,121.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CRM traded up $7.35 on Tuesday, reaching $215.81. The company had a trading volume of 427,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $210.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,198.94, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.76.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.
