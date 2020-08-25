Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Releases Earnings Results

Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

MAC stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.90. The company has a market cap of $923,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. Marechale Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

