Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,598,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,558,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $3,111,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total value of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $2,900,250.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $3,038,550.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $2,961,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total value of $2,893,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $3,019,050.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.81. The company had a trading volume of 427,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,183.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

