Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MBUU stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.