Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 421 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

