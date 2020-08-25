Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $53.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 983,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 412,032 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Magna International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

