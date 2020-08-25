Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.03.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $376.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.26. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $377.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

