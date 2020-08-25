Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $8.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $165.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $165.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

