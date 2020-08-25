Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

LMT traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $393.88. 24,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,872. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.94 and a 200-day moving average of $377.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

