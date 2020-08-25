Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $137.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Livongo Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered Livongo Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $133.36 on Monday. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion and a PE ratio of -325.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,574 shares of company stock worth $8,771,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,427 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Livongo Health by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,071,000 after buying an additional 783,726 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter worth $21,909,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter worth $21,276,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.